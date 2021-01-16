Dehradun, Jan 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,691 with 226 fresh cases detected on Saturday, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 1,606 in the state.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 90 fresh cases, followed by Nainital (40), Haridwar (31), Udham Singh Nagar (18), Almora (14), Tehri (nine), Pithoragarh (eight), Chamoli (six), Bageshwar, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Champawat and Uttarkashi (two each), according to a state health department bulletin issued here.

Four more COVID-19 patients died, taking the death toll due to the disease to 1,606 in the state, the bulletin said.

A total of 89,454 patients have recuperated from the disease, 1,282 have migrated out of the state and 2,349 are under treatment, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)