Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra was receiving 1.75 crore vials of COVID-19 vaccines per month and officials have been asked to increase the daily inoculation target to 15 lakh, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

He said if a high number of people are covered over the next few weeks, then a third wave can be avoided, and even if people contract the infection, they wouldn't fall severely ill.

"I spoke with the state immunisation official today and asked him to ensure the daily vaccination figure is around 15 lakh. The state is receiving increased supply. It is now as high as 1.75 crore vials per month," Tope told reporters.

"The state on an average carries out 6,000 vaccination sessions per day and each session can inoculate around 200 persons. If we plan better, we can vaccinate 15 lakh people on a daily basis," he added.

Queried on allowing 'garba' during Navratri functions, Tope said there would be an attendance limit of 50 per cent of venue capacity and all participants will have to adhere to COVID-19 norms.

