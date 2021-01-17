Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Over 3,500 healthcare workers, including prominent doctors, were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the immunisation drive in Assam and the exercise was expected to pick up momentum in the next five to ten days, National Health Mission Director of the state Dr S Lakshmanan said on Sunday.

The state had expected 6,500 beneficiaries to be vaccinated on the first day of the inoculation drive on Saturday, but 3,528 of the targeted people turned up, he said. "Many things had to be put in place and the system is evolving but we are sure it will gather momentum in the next five to ten days.

"Many of the beneficiaries did not turn up while many others, whose names were not in the list for the first day, came to the selected sites," Dr Lakshmanan told PTI.

The rhythm of any vaccination drive picks up in 10 to 15 days and "we are reaching out to people, targeted to receive the vaccine, over phone. We are confident that they will come to the vaccination sites in the next few days", he said.

All efforts are being made to allay apprehension, if any, from the minds of people and prominent doctors coming forward to take the vaccine on the first day will go a long way in inspiring the beneficiaries, Dr Lakshmanan said.

Meanwhile, there was no report of any adverse impact on healthcare workers after they received the shots on Saturday, he said.

Sixty-five centres were set up in seven medical college hospitals and 24 district and sub-divisional medical establishments for the vaccination exercise.

As many as 2.9 lakh people in Assam have been registered on the 'CO-WIN' portal -- an online platform for monitoring the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine.

In the first phase, 1.9 lakh registered healthcare workers, designated as COVID warriors, will be administered the vaccine which will take approximately eight weeks to be completed.

During the second phase, one lakh frontline workers, including security forces, will be inoculated.

The state has received 2,21,500 doses so far -- 2,01,500 COVISHIELD and 20,000 COVAXIN.

