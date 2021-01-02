Shillong, Jan 2 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Saturday conducted a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination at five health facilities in the state, an official said.

The exercise was successfully carried out at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in the city and two state-run facilities - Ganesh Das Hospital and Rynjah Dispensary- in East Khasi Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The vaccination trial run was also conducted in two private hospitals in East Khasi and West Garo Hills district, he said.

"The dry run exercise at five facilities was successful. In the first phase of COVID vaccination drive, around 25,000 health workers and frontline personnel will receive two doses over 28 days," he said.

East Khasi Hills district health officer Dr MR Basaiawmoit said 25 people participated in the dry run vaccination programme at each centre, and health workers were briefed how to take care of beneficiaries.

Rynjah state dispensary in-charge Dr Brenda Syiem said the mock drill was successful and hoped that the actual vaccination process will be hassle-free.

"Beneficiaries of the dry run are mostly our staffers and ASHA workers. They have registered their names through an app. The dispensary covers around 70,000 people, and we hope that the actual vaccination will go smoothly," she said.

The dry run was part of a nationwide initiative to test the preparedness of the authorities before launching of the actual vaccination programme.

The Centre had stated that the activity was set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on Saturday to test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify challenges.

Earlier, the dry run for vaccination was conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.

A total of 13,445 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya and 139 succumbed to the disease.

The northeastern state currently has 164 active cases, War said.

