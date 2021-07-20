Mumbai, Jul 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the 4-crore mark on Tuesday, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time due to increase in stock, officials said.

Maharashtra hit the 3-crore mark on June 26, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on May 13.

The state had administered 1.20 lakh doses till Tuesday afternoon, in the process taking the overall count to over 4 crore, with 3,06,99,399 people getting the first jab and 93,25,362 getting the second one as well, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas said.

Officials said 69,11,125 people in the 45 plus age group and 4,15,080 in the 18-44 segment have been given the second dose in the state so far.

They added that 8,85,982 health care and 10,63,221 frontline workers have also got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra.

