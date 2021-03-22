Pune, Mar 22 (PTI)An NCP functionary was booked for alleged COVID-19 violations while organising a political event in Solapur, which was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, police said on Monday.

The event was held in Pandharpur on Sunday, and despite permission for just 50 attendees, the crowd for the event was much larger, an official said.

A case was registered against Sandip Mandave, president of NCP's Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat, under section 188 of IPC, he added.

The event was organised as Pandharpur is set to witness a bypoll after MLA Bharat Balke died in November last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)