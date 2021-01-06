Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Odisha government has announced to conduct weekly health check-ups in educational institutions across the state after re-opening of schools and colleges amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state government, the schools for 10th and 12th will reopen from January 8 while colleges and universities for final year students will reopen from January 11.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday asked the health and family welfare department to conduct frequent health checkups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive against any possible large breakout of COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the officials during the review meeting,

"Now that we are opening up many normal livelihood activities, schools, colleges and hostels. We have to be more focused on the expeditious implementation of the projects amidst the covid restrictions. We have also to get ready for vaccination," Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra has asked all the District Collector/DMs, all municipal commissioners, all Chief District Medical (CDM) officers and PHOs to conduct weekly health check-in of the Students, Teachers and non-teaching staff in school and colleges in their respective jurisdiction.

Secretary has asked the authorities to take necessary steps for mobilization of local ASHAs/ANMs with instructions to pay visit to the nearby Schools and conduct weekly Heath check-ups students and Staff as a precautionary measure and facilitate the testing of symptomatic cases by rapid response teams (RRTs). (ANI)

