Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) Two more people died from coronavirus while 45 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 7,58,091 in Punjab, according to a medical bulletin on Monday.

The fresh deaths were reported from Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, taking the state's infection count to 17,706.

The number of active cases stood at 684.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported nine cases followed by six each in Fazilka and Hoshiarpur.

A total of 53 patients are on oxygen support while six critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 86 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,39,701, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported eight COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,740.

No Covid-related death was reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The death toll stood at 1,165.

The number of active cases in the city was 155 while the number of recoveries was 90,420.

