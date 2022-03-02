Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 36 new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,088, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,748.

Also Read | Urban Company To Award Shares Worth Rs 150 Crore to Gig Workers.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 13 cases followed by 11 in Jammu district.

Also Read | Chandan Jindal Dies of Stroke in Ukraine, Family of 22-Year-Old Student From Punjab’s Barnala Seeks Help To Bring Body Home.

There are 527 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,47,813, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)