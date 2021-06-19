Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,238 on Saturday with four more fatalities, while 521 new cases pushed the infection tally to 3,11,209, officials said.

Of the new cases, 175 were from Jammu division and 346 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 117 cases, followed by 49 in Anantnag district.

The number of active cases stands at to 9,414, while 2,97,557 people have recovered so far from the infection, officials said.

The death toll has risen to 4,238 after four people died in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials said there were 24 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as two more cases were reported since last evening.

