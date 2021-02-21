Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) Six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 348 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection count to 178,459, a medical bulletin said.

So far, 5,754 people have died from the infection in the state.

Punjab has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases for the past several days. The number of daily infections is rising in the range of 250 to 350.

As a result of the upswing in fresh cases, the number of active cases has also risen to 3,019.

It used to be around 2,000 active cases three weeks ago.

SBS Nagar reported the maximum 63 cases on Sunday, followed by Ludhiana (49) and Amritsar (45).

A total of 206 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,69,686, as per the bulletin.

Eleven critical patients are on ventilator while 69 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 48,50,347 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

