New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Delhi recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The Covid death toll has risen to 25,060 in the city, according to the latest health bulletin.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 2 Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

No death was recorded in Delhi due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 67 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

This was the fifth time, since the start of the second Covid wave in the national capital when zero fatality had been logged in a day.

Also Read | Shreya Gupta, IPS Probationer Topper, Always Had a Passion for the Uniform.

On July 18, July 24, July 29 and August 2, no death was recorded due to COVID-19, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death. On that day, the number of single-day infections was 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during April-May period.

On Thursday, 61 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, and two deaths were recorded, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the city registered 67 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)