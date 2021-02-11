Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Seven more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Thursday as the state reported 309 fresh cases, taking the number of infections to 175,558.

So far, 5,682 people have died from the infection in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The maximum 71 cases were reported from SBS Nagar followed by 60 in Ludhiana and 33 in Kapurthala.

A total of 187 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,67,652, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has 2,224 active cases, it said, adding that four critical patients are on ventilator while 88 are on oxygen support.

So far, 46,69,167 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.

