New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate was 1.52 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.

Delhi had on Monday reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for the daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

