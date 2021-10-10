Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 3,30,533, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Jammu division and 85 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 41 new cases followed by 12 cases each in Baramulla and Budgam districts.

There are 1,091 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 3,25,016, officials said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,426.

There were 47 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory after one more case was reported since Saturday evening, officials added.

