New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A surge in Covid-19 cases was witnessed during the end of May this year, which peaked around June 13 after which the trajectory of cases declined significantly in the country, Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

As reported by states and UTs, most of the cases were mild in nature and resolved on their own, Jadhav said in a written reply in the Upper House.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on May 28 issued a Disease Outbreak News (DON) wherein it highlighted that since mid-February, global SARS-CoV-2 increased activity, particularly in countries in the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, and Western Pacific regions, including India.

The report also pointed out that while since early 2025, global SARS-CoV-2 variant trends have been shifting slightly and reporting of NB.1.8.1 variant (Nimbus) is increasing, the overall increase in Covid-19 is broadly consistent with levels observed during the same period of the previous year, Jadhav said.

As per WHO risk assessment, the available evidence on NB.1.8.1 and XFG does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendent lineages.

"By the end of May, a surge in Covid-19 trajectory of cases was also witnessed in the country, which peaked around June 13. Since then, the trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the country has declined significantly,” Jadhav said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on May 29 issued an advisory to all the states and UTs to undertake a review of hospital preparedness with special focus on the availability of diagnostics, essential drugs, PPEs, isolation beds, medical oxygen, ICU and ventilator supported beds.

The states and UTs were also requested to closely follow the trend of Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness while undertaking testing for Covid-19 as per this ministry's 'operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy in context of Covid-19', Jadhav said.

They were also advised to refer to an adequate number of samples for whole genomic sequencing, the minister said.

The ministry also urged all the states and UTs to undertake mock drills to assess preparedness and operational readiness of all the health facilities, including requisite infrastructure, logistics (drugs and equipment) as well as healthcare workforce, he added.

