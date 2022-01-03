New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Centre has allowed 50 per cent of its employees below the level of Under Secretary to work from home amid rising coronavirus cases, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees have been exempted from attending the offices, it said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

Central government officers/staff will have to follow staggered timing to avoid overcrowding in the offices, the order said.

All the officers/staff residing in Covid containment zones have also been exempted from coming to office till containment zones are de-notified, it said in the order issued to all central government departments.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

"Physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 per cent of the actual strength and the remaining 50 per cent shall work from home,” the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)