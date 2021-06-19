New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced the formation of district and thana level committees for public health care management required to tackle the possible resurgence of next wave of COVID-19, a statement said.

The police chief held a meeting to discuss execution of steps taken to implement Covid-appropriate behaviour in markets and populated spaces.

During the meeting, Shrivastava announced the formation of district and thana level committees for public health care management as an institutional arrangement which is required to prevent and tackle any possible resurgence of next wave of Covid, it said.

These committees will provide professional response to various situations arising out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant labourers, care for the destitute, elderly citizens and women, food or ration for needy and hungry, maintaining essential supplies, among others, the CP said.

"One of the most important objectives of these committees will be to work towards public acceptance of Covid-appropriate behaviour and placing measures for systemic and voluntary adoption, thus minimizing the need for coercive enforcement," the statement said.

Although the police are enforcing the Covid norms, it is always not possible to ensure 100 per cent compliance only though coercive challans, Shrivastava said.

"Covid-appropriate compliance can be ensured only when all citizens voluntarily observe it out of a sense of responsibility and duty. Police are to prosecute the violations which should be the minimum occurrence and not a norm," he said.

The Covid Cell at the Police Headquarters will be upgraded to a public health emergency management cell which will function as the PHQ node for supervising these district and thana level committees, the statement added.

Discussing the implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, the police chief stressed the need for enhanced police visibility in market places and areas which are likely to be visited in large numbers.

He directed that MWAs and RWAs to be involved proactively to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly adhered to in their respective places.

"Public announcement systems should be used to educate public and there should be no margin for slackness in implementation of Covid guidelines in public places," he said to the officers.

He also congratulated the units whose personnel have earned out-of-turn-promotions for doing exemplary police work, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)