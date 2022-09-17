New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded 89 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.88 per cent and one more fatality due to the infection, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 10,118 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,357, while the death toll increased to 26,498, it said.

Delhi logged 123 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday.

Cases of COVID-19 in Delhi have registered a drop in the last several days.

The city had logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday.

The city logged 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent and zero fatality on Wednesday, while it recorded 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday.

It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 516. A total of 380 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 64 are occupied.

There are 68 Covid containment zones in Delhi.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

