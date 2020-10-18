Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday as 64 fresh cases took the infection count to 13,646 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

So far, the virus has claimed 208 lives in the union territory, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | Gadchiroli Encounter: Five Naxals Killed in Operation by Security Forces.

There are 884 active cases in the city as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 94 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of cured persons to 12,554, it said.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

A total of 95,022 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 80,799 tested negative while reports of 114 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)