Bokaro/ Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) A COVID-positive woman gave birth to a healthy baby in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday, health officials said.

The woman delivered the baby boy at a hospital in Chandankiyari area, they said.

Also Read | Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Admitted to AIIMS After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

All protocols are being followed by the doctors and both of them are healthy, they added.

Another COVID-positive woman gave birth to a baby on Friday night at the special operation theatre of the hospital.

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Crash: Under Flak, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hits Out at Congress MPs for Criticism 'Without Ascertaining Facts'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)