Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate on Saturday touched 94.31 per cent, while 1173 new cases pushed the tally of coronavirus cases to 2,03,060, state Health department said. Death toll has risen to 990 with nine fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours. With Bihar polls taking place at a time when the virus continue to pose threat to the mankind, the outbreak of the deadly virus and state government't efforts to fight against it has become poll narrative. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been highlighting greater number of tests of the samples and high recovery rate in the state in his public meetings. Rivals have been alleging "mismanagement" in effectively dealing with the contagion.

At least 1,259 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,91,515, the health department bulletin said. Recovery of coronavirus patints has been 90 plus for past over a fortnight and its showing rising trend with every passing day.

The state now has 10,554 active cases. A total of 1,20,713 samples were tested for COVID-19 during past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to over 90.15 lakh in the state.

