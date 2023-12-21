India News | COVID Spike: Delhi Govt to Send Covid Samples for RT-PCR Test

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Delhi health department has ordered authorities to send an "adequate" number of Covid samples for RT-PCR test amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 21, 2023 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID Spike: Delhi Govt to Send Covid Samples for RT-PCR Test
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi health department has ordered authorities to send an "adequate" number of Covid samples for RT-PCR test amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said on Thursday.

The department has also ordered them to conduct the genome sequencing of Covid-positive RT-PCR samples, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Gurugram Club Owner Attacked by Unidentified Assailants With Iron Rods in Dera Mandi Road, Shots Also Fired.

India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections, which took the number of active cases from 2,311 the previous day, to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data.

A meeting was convened by the Delhi Health Minister to review the preparedness of health facilities to tackle ILI/SARI (influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections) on Wednesday, officials said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Various Tourist Attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secul-sm-3 text-right">

India News | COVID Spike: Delhi Govt to Send Covid Samples for RT-PCR Test

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Delhi health department has ordered authorities to send an "adequate" number of Covid samples for RT-PCR test amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 21, 2023 07:48 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | COVID Spike: Delhi Govt to Send Covid Samples for RT-PCR Test
India | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi health department has ordered authorities to send an "adequate" number of Covid samples for RT-PCR test amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, officials said on Thursday.

The department has also ordered them to conduct the genome sequencing of Covid-positive RT-PCR samples, they said.

Also Read | Delhi: Gurugram Club Owner Attacked by Unidentified Assailants With Iron Rods in Dera Mandi Road, Shots Also Fired.

India on Thursday recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections, which took the number of active cases from 2,311 the previous day, to 2,669, according to Union health ministry data.

A meeting was convened by the Delhi Health Minister to review the preparedness of health facilities to tackle ILI/SARI (influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections) on Wednesday, officials said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Various Tourist Attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad (See Pics).

"Adequate number of Covid samples are to be sent for RT-PCR testing, as per guidelines. Genome sequencing of positive RT-PCR samples is to be performed, as per guidelines. And, measures are to be taken for raising community awareness for avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, and wearing masks in crowded and close settings and in hospital premises," an official said.

The data on COVID-19 testing is presently being maintained by the Indian Council of Medical Research, which has been requested by the Delhi government to share it, the person said.

On Tuesday, the number of RT-PCR tests done in Kerala and Karnataka was 537 and 487, with positivity rate 20.75 per cent and 2.41 per cent, respectively, they said.

In Delhi, the number of RT-PCR tests done and positivity on the same day was 208 and 0.48 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Aquaman 2
100K+ searches
Australia Women vs India Women
100K+ searches
CAT result 2023
100K+ searches
Ind w vs Aus w
100K+ searches
Liverpool vs West Ham
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot