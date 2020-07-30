Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here to send a team of specialists to some of the districts worst affected by COVID-19, including Kanpur and Varanasi.

He said special efforts should be made to improve treatment of coronavirus patients in these districts which also include Prayagraj, Bareilly, Jhansi and Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Australia Urges Restrain at LAC & Supports Continued Moves by India for De-Escalation, Says Australian High Commissioner to India: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Adityanath asked officials to make available additional funds to deal with the pandemic. He announced Rs 3 crore for districts with population below 25 lakh and Rs 5 crore for those above it.

The fund should be used on the recommendation of a committee of district magistrates and chief medical officer, the chief minister directed.

Also Read | Coronavirus Recoveries in India Cross 1 Million Mark, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 64.4% from 7.85% in April 2020.

The chief minister also stressed on setting up a team of doctors and state officials to ensure better coordination in dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)