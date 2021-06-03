Lucknow, Jun 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 108 fresh Covid-related fatalities taking the death toll to 20,895 while the infection tally touched 16,95,212 with 1,268 new cases, officials said on Thursday.

Of the 108 deaths, 10 were reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Gorakhpur, eight from Amroha, seven from Allahabad, six each from Lucknow, Meerut and Jhansi among others, a health department release issued here said.

Lucknow reported 75 new cases, followed by Saharanpur (66), Muzaffarnagar (65), and Meerut (55) among others, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 4,260 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,48,771. The recovery rate now stands at 97.1 per cent.

The count of active cases in the state is 25,546 of which 14,581 are in home isolation, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.40 lakh samples were tested, while over 5.04 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)