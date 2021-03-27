Chandigarh, Mar 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 3,132 on Saturday with seven more fatalities, while 1,383 fresh cases took the tally to 2,86,327, a health department bulletin said.

While two deaths each were reported from Ambala and Panchkula districts, a fatality each was reported from Gurgaon, Hisar and Jind, it said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in new cases include Gurgaon (245), Karnal (220), Panchkula (131), Ambala (166), Panchkula (152) and Kurukshetra (128), it said.

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 8,410 while the recovery rate is 95.97 per cent, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)