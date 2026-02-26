Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty on Thursday expressed appreciation to all medal winners and sportspersons of the 4th Telangana Police Games and Sports Meet-2026 for their dedication and discipline.

The meet was conducted at Cyberabad from 16th February to 21st February 2026, with enthusiastic participation from police personnel across the State.

Also Read | PM Modi in Israel: Viral Selfie With 'Fauda' Cast Trends As Prime Minister Jokes About 'No Undercover Work' (View Post).

According to an official statement, police personnel from Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate delivered an exceptional performance by securing a total of 81 medals, thereby standing 2nd Top in the Overall Medal Table. The contingent competed in several disciplines, including Gymnastics, Yoga, Water Sports, Taekwondo, Wushu, Athletics, Arm Wrestling, Power Lifting, Weight Lifting, Boxing, Pencak Silat, Archery, Kabaddi, Football, Tug of War, and other events.

The Commissioner lauded the efforts of the sports participants, coaches, and supporting staff, stating that such achievements bring pride to the Commissionerate and inspire other personnel to actively engage in sports and physical fitness.

Also Read | Viral Video of Mallikarjuna Muttava Kissing Minor Girl in Front of Parents Sparks Outrage; Self-Styled Godman Booked Under POCSO.

The Commissionerate's success was fueled by several standout individual athletes. ARPC Sanjeev led the charge with a remarkable haul of eight medals across various events, while ARPC Yaman demonstrated precision by securing four Gold medals in Archery. Additionally, WPC Nandini contributed significantly to the tally with five medals in Gymnastics.

The spirit of teamwork was equally evident as the Men's Football and Kabaddi teams brought home Silver and Bronze medals, respectively, while the women's Tug of War and Kabaddi teams won gold and silver medals, respectively, the release noted.

In recognition of these outstanding achievements, the Commissioner felicitated the achievers with certificates of appreciation and announced cash rewards as a mark of encouragement and motivation.

The Telangana Police Games & Sports Meet continues to be a significant platform for fostering unity, morale, and sporting excellence among Telangana Police personnel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)