Patna, Mar 28 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday announced the candidature of Sanjay Kumar for Khagaria, the lone Lok Sabha seat the party is contesting in Bihar.

Kumar, the Khagaria district secretary of the CPI (M), will be the candidate of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Kumar's candidature was announced in a nationwide list of nominees released by the party.

Leaders of the Grand Alliance are expected to announce the names of more Lok Sabha candidates from Bihar on Friday.

Another left party, CPI, which is also an alliance partner of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, recently announced the name of former party MLA Awadhesh Rai for Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is part of the NDA alliance, is set to field its sitting MP, Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser, for the second consecutive term in Khagaria, where polling will be held on May 7.

Apart from Khagaria, other parliamentary seats in the state that will go to polls in the third phase (May 7) are Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria and Madhepura.

