Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday alleged that the budget presented by the Mamata Banerjee government in the West Bengal assembly was "directionless" on providing livelihood opportunities to the people.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said the state's borrowings were increasing while the avenues for servicing debt were shrinking.

He said that even as the state was announcing recruitment drives, in reality, people were suffering owing to a lack of jobs

The announcement of a 50-day job guarantee scheme in the state budget was an admission of rural joblessness, he claimed.

Excise collection is the highest income-generating source of the state government, he added.

Salim said that small and medium industries were suffering, and only a minuscule section of people was moving further up, leaving the rest with little in their pockets.

He said that the budget could not show any direction in providing livelihood opportunities to the people.

Criticising the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme under which monthly financial assistance is provided to the women of the state, he said several states have similar schemes and a much higher amount is offered by them.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya presented the budget for 2024-25 in the assembly.

Tabling a budget of Rs 3,66,166 crore, Bhattacharya said the monthly financial assistance under the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme has been raised to Rs 1,200 for the SC and ST community, whereas for other categories, it has been increased to Rs 1,000.

