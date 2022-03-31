New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The CPI on Thursday hit out at the government over the rise in fuel prices and demanded a rollback of the same.

On Thursday, fuel prices were hiked again for the ninth time in the last 10 days.

"The party wants the people to realise that the rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur to amass votes.

"Even prices of piped gas and that of LPG meant for cooking have been hiked. All those incessant moves prove that the RSS-BJP government has no concern for the sufferings of the people," the CPI said in a statement.

It said the price of petrol will now cross Rs 100 per litre across all states and that of diesel will touch almost Rs 100.

Residents of Mumbai will have to shell out Rs 116.72 per litre of petrol and Rs 100.94 per litre of diesel making Mumbai rates the highest among the metro cities, the party said.

"The Modi government even ignores the fact that such moves will have a cascading effect on the prices of all essential items of daily life. The party demands immediate rollback of such hikes and reiterates its stand that administered price mechanism needs to be brought back," the party said in a statement.

It also urged the government to intervene and make oil marketing companies realise that prices of such essential items of daily life cannot be left to the "whims of OMCs."

The party called upon all party units to organise a week-long protest from April 4 to 10, independently and jointly with other like-minded parties wherever possible.

