Ranchi, Mar 24 (PTI)The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday organised a march on Monday, highlighting various demands, including the installation of statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Jaipal Singh Munda in the state assembly.

While Ambedkar was the head of the Constituent Assembly, Munda who hailed from present-day Jharkhand was one of its members.

Hundreds of party supporters took part in the march by CPI national general secretary D Raja.

“The statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Jaipal Singh Munda have not been installed in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, though several years have passed since the state's formation,” Raja said.

Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000, after carving out the southern part of Bihar.

Raja alleged that Jharkhand's natural resources, including mines and minerals, are being exploited by corporate houses.

“The corporate sector is intent on looting the state's ‘Jal, Jungle, aur Jamin' (water, forest, and land). Both the central and state governments are complicit in the exploitation of Jharkhand's mineral wealth,” he claimed.

Besides the statue installation, the protesters also demanded the cancellation of the land bank, as well as the formation of Scheduled Caste and Displacement Commissions. They also called for the creation of displacement and employment policies, along with a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 for workers in the unorganised sector.

The rally was taken out from Saheed Maidan in Dhurwa and was supposed to go near the assembly building. It was, however, stopped by security forces on the way.

Two other organisations - the Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha and the Jharkhand Rajya Visthapit Sangharsh Morcha - also jointly organised a separate Vidhan Sabha march, demanding a monthly pension of Rs 50,000 for those who participated in the movement for the creation of Jharkhand.

They also sought employment for the families of those who fought for the state's formation.

