New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation on Friday condemned the "dehumanising and violent treatment" of Indian migrants who were deported to India, accusing the Centre of abandoning the migrants to the mercy of "racist deportation regimes".

In a statement issued here, the CPI(ML) said it "vehemently condemns the dehumanising and violent treatment of Indian migrants subjected to deportation by the Trump administration in the United States".

The CPI(ML) said the scene of Indians being deported in shackles serves as a "chilling reminder" of colonial-era subjugation.

"This grotesque spectacle, where migrants are treated as criminals stripped of their dignity, bound like captives and subjected to conditions that mirror the horrors of colonial-era transportation, lays bare the deeply racist and inhumane nature of the Trump regime's immigration agenda," the CPI(ML) said.

The Left party alleged that the Modi government's "deafening silence" in the face of this "abuse" is not mere "negligence" but it is "complicity". While the BJP peddles jingoistic rhetoric about "nationalism" and "protecting Indian pride", it abandons Indian migrants to the mercy of racist deportation regimes, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brazen embrace of Donald Trump, whom he calls a "dear friend" and for whom he openly campaigned during the US elections, now stands exposed as a betrayal of India's migrant workers, the CPI(ML) said.

"Trump, in turn, repays this sycophancy by vilifying Indian migrants and deporting them in chains. This shameful reciprocity lays bare the BJP regime's servility to the US imperialist interests, mirroring the historical capitulation of the Sangh Parivar to British colonial rulers.

"Just as the RSS' ideological ancestors bowed to colonial rulers, today's Sangh Parivar kneels before the US empire, trading the dignity of Indian migrants for hollow photo-ops and empty slogans of 'nationalism'," it added.

The party demanded that the Indian government should reject the inhuman treatment of the Indian migrants and take immediate action to ensure their dignified return.

"The government must deploy necessary logistical support to facilitate the safe and respectful return of all Indian migrant workers facing deportation. We reject the Modi government's complicity and Trump's racist agenda and declare: No worker is illegal! No human is disposable!" the CPI(ML) added.

A C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US military carrying the 104 illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar airport on Wednesday.

The opposition MPs have been protesting against the manner of deportation, even as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted in a statement on Thursday that the process of deportation has been ongoing for several years and is not new.

