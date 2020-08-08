Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) West Bengal CPI(M) Saturday filed a police complaint against a fake social media post attributed to party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI(M) state secretary and Politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra in a letter to Kolkata Police deputy commissioner to the cyber crime cell said an image of Yechury is being circulated in the social media with the watermark of a website.

"In the said image malicious statements are being attributed to our General Secretary in a manner which will ultimately lead to communal disharmony," Mishra said in his complaint.

He shared the link of the social media post attributed to Yechury.

*It also appears that the said social media page has a website spreading a variety of other malicious misinformation. Kindly take steps against the persons spreading such misinformation and restrain them from publishing such inflammatory material," he added.

A Kolkata Police senior official confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said it was being looked into.

