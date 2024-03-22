Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MA Baby accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking "systematic steps to destroy democracy," a day after the Enforcement Directorate arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

Reacting to the arrest of the Aam Admi Party convenor on Thursday night, Baby said, "The capital city of India, that is, Delhi, has witnessed some dramatic incidents today. The serving Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has been arrested. This has been done, no doubt, to the direct knowledge and direction of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

"Narendra Modi has famously declared while becoming the PM of India that he is a disciple of Veer (Savarkar). So, Savakar was a co-accused in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. Now Narendra Modi is not a co-accused; he is a direct accused in the murder of democracy in our country," Baby alleged.

"He has been taking steps systematically to destroy democracy," he alleged.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the battle has begun and said that the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a nationwide protest against the "illegal" arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

"If the BJP thinks that they can finish the Aam Aadmi Party and threaten the entire Opposition by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, then they are wrong...A battle has begun. We have decided that we will stage a protest at the BJP headquarters at 10 am...,"Rai said.

INDIA bloc parties came out in support of Kejriwal and criticised the BJP for using ED as a weapon against the Opposition.

Opposition leader Sharad Pawar posted on X, "The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal showcases the depth to which BJP will stoop for power. 'INDIA' stands united against this unconstitutional action against Arvind Kejriwal".

On March 15, ED also arrested Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with its investigation into money laundering charges linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are in judicial custody in the excise policy case. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member. (ANI)

