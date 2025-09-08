New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding urgent release of a special relief package for Punjab, which has been devastated by unprecedented floods.

The CPI MP, who recently visited the affected villages of Fazilka district, described the scale of destruction as "overwhelming," with entire stretches of farmland submerged, crops wiped out, cattle perished, and homes reduced to rubble.

He noted that lakhs of people remain vulnerable to hunger, disease, and displacement across Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Mansa and Patiala.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar praised the tireless efforts of the SDRF, NDRF, Indian Army, and countless volunteers, including those from the CPI, who have rushed to provide food, medicine, and shelter to marooned families. However, he underlined that "the sheer scale of this disaster far outstrips the relief currently available" and called for the Union Government's immediate and decisive intervention.

Upper House MP from Kerala P Sandosh Kumar stressed that routine allocations will not suffice, and that Punjab urgently needs a comprehensive package covering crop and cattle losses, destruction of homes, rehabilitation of displaced families, and measures to prepare for the next cropping season.

The CPI MP urged the Centre to ensure supply of seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs at subsidised rates to help farmers recover, alongside strengthening health services to avert epidemics and restoring schools and public utilities.

Emphasising that the resilience of the people and solidarity of volunteers is remarkable, Sandosh Kumar said what is needed now is "urgent, compassionate and substantial support from the Union Government so that the affected families can begin rebuilding their lives with dignity." (ANI)

