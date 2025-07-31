New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Today, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Sandosh Kumar P has submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the imposition of 25% tariffs and extra penalties imposed by US President Trump on Indian goods and their "rippling effect" on the Indian economy.

In his letter to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Sandosh Kumar called for the suspension of the Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day.

Also Read | 'BJP Destroyed India's Economic Policies': Rahul Gandhi Claims Everybody Except PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Know That India Is 'Dead Economy'.

Citing Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), Kumar emphasised the urgency of addressing the economic fallout of these tariffs.

Earlier, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that India would face a 25 per cent tariff, along with an additional penalty, citing trade imbalances and India's continued defence and energy ties with Russia.

Also Read | 'Terrorism Was Never Saffron and Will Never Be', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Malegaon Blast Case Verdict.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!", the US President said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)