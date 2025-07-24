New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Communist Party of India MP P Sandosh Kumar on Thursday wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, urging him to name the upcoming airport in Bihta after the peasant leader and social reformer Swami Sahajanand Saraswati.

The CPI leader had earlier made the request to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

However, the minister had replied that an airport is known by the name of the city it is located in, unless the state government proposes another specific name, which is supported by a resolution passed in the State Legislative Assembly and then approved by the Union Cabinet.

The CPI leader, in his letter to the chief minister, pointed out that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had described Swami Sahajanand as "the undisputed leader of the peasant movement in India".

"Swami Sahajanand Saraswati's role in shaping modern Bihar's history is beyond compare. Bihta served as his principal base, the site of his ashram, and the centre from which he led historic struggles of the oppressed peasantry, inspiring generations to rise up for their rights," the letter said.

"Naming the airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his towering legacy and a symbolic homage to the toiling masses whose dignity he fought for with unmatched courage. It would honour not just one leader, but the ideals of justice, equality and agrarian empowerment that he so fearlessly championed," it said.

The CPI leader urged Nitish Kumar to pass a resolution in the state Assembly and to send a formal proposal to the Union government raising this demand.

"Bihar must lead in honouring its true heroes; those who lived and struggled for the people," the letter said.

