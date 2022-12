Thiruvananthauram, Dec 31 (PTI) The nearly two-month-long protest staged by opposition BJP and Congress at the city civic body here over two purported letters regarding temporary appointments, came to an end on Saturday as the ruling CPI(M) removed its Standing Committee Chairman who was facing allegations in the controversial case.

Also the parliamentary party leader of the LDF in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation here, D R Anil resigned as the Public Works Standing Committee chairman as directed by the ruling party.

The BJP and Congress decided to end the demonstration after they got an assurance regarding the removal of Anil during an all-party meeting convened under the aegis of Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh here on Friday.

The civic body had been facing intense protests for the last 56 days.

The row began early November after two letters, in the letter-heads of Mayor Arya Rajendran and Anil addressing CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan regarding the temporary appointments of party cadres, surfaced in the media.

While the purported letter by Rajendran was with regard to the temporary appointments in the corporation, Anil's alleged letter was in connection with the contractual appointments at the state-run SAT hospital here.

The mayor had categorically rejected the charges and said she had not written such a letter but Anil admitted that he had prepared such a letter but did not send it to the party's district secretary.

Meanwhile, BJP district president V V Rajesh said the party would temporarily withdraw its councillors' agitation in front of the city corporation in the wake of Anil's resignation but would go ahead with other forms of agitations demanding the resignation of the mayor.

A hartal, called by the party on January 7 in this regard, was also withdrawn in the wake of the present developments, he said.

"The agitation in front of the Corporation is withdrawn for the time being. Other campaigns and agitations against the corruption and backdoor appointments in the Corporation will continue. We strongly stand by our demand for the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran," Rajesh told PTI.

He said the BJP agreed to withdraw the nearly two-month-long stir as it does not want the agitation becoming a hurdle for the day-to-day affairs of the corporation which would affect the lives of common people, he said.

Padmakumar, parliamentary party leader of Congress-led UDF in the Corporation, told PTI that the Congress also withdrew the agitation.

He said they got assurance from the government that a final decision on the resignation of mayor would be taken in accordance with the verdict of a case pending in the High Court in connection with the row.

