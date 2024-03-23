Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday said that in the coming days, a microscope will be needed to detect the presence of CPI(M) and Congress as they will gradually fade away.

Saha said this on Saturday while addressing the Yuva Shankhanad rally organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

"We have observed that the West Parliamentary seat candidate Ashish Kumar Saha is with CPI(M). They have not only lost ground but also support. They first declared 'INDIA', now it has become 'INDI', and I guess at last, only 'I' will be left. They have understood that only PM Modi can develop the country," he said.

"In the coming days, we will need to use a microscope to find CPI(M) and Congress. They will be nowhere. Our PM Modi always wants socio-economic development for all and the welfare and empowerment of women. Due to the Act East Policy, Northeast has witnessed significant development," said the Chief Minister," he added further.

In the rally, he mentioned that the wave of youthful energy indicates that two lotuses will bloom in both seats in the state in the Lok Sabha election.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasised that 65 per cent of the total population in our country are youths. I am pleased to see such a huge gathering of youth today. We have always witnessed how law and order deteriorated in this state during past elections," said Saha.

"Opposition political parties used to come under attack during and after elections. They had to leave the state, but now the law and order have significantly improved in the state. This is all possible due to the BJP," he added.

Saha further emphasised that the BJP does not believe in violence and for this reason, the 2023 Assembly elections were held peacefully. Without a peaceful environment, development is not possible.

"Today, we have witnessed how people are coming to invest in our state. The GDP has also increased. PM Modi always stresses that no one should be excluded from government schemes, and for that, we have launched 'Proti Ghore Sushasan'," he said.

"The guarantee vehicle has also arrived in this state, which has travelled to every corner of the state to provide the beneficiary schemes of the government. In 2023, for the first time, peaceful elections were held in Tripura. BJP always believes in development and wants to work for everyone," he added. (ANI)

