Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday said that a plea filed by the survivor actress in the 2017 actress assault case is mysterious and allegations raised by her against the state government are baseless.

"The petition is mysterious in this context however I will not say she has some vested interest in the matter of filing a plea. The government has stood with survivor from the beginning but the allegations against the ruling party are baseless," Balakrishnan said.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

Balakrishnan further said that let the Court examine everything itself.

"The government has resolutely intervened to ensure justice for the survivor. The arrests were made in connection and public prosecutors were also appointed in this case in the interest of the survivor," he added.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Nomination Process for Upcoming Polls Begins in Rajasthan.

"The party declares publicly that it is with the survivor. This is a government that has sincerely intervened to ensure justice," he added further.

Earlier on Monday, the survivor actress in the 2017 actress assault case approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention in the case to ensure justice. She alleged that a move is being made to subvert the case.

She further alleged in the plea, "It is an attempt to influence the politicians in the ruling alliance to end the case. Despite the evidence that accused actor Dileep's lawyers were trying to influence witnesses. But they were excluded from the investigation by the probe team. It was informed that a move was being made to end the case in a hurry. This raises the question of whether this will lead to denial of justice."

The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)