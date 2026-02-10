New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions against allegedly discriminatory remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against the Muslim community.

The issue was mentioned for an urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant by Advocate Nizam Pasha.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Know Why the Maharashtra Government Scrapped Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"We seek urgent intervention of this Court with respect to disturbing speeches made by the sitting CM of Assam, including a recent video posted where he is shown as shooting at members of a particular community," Advocate Pasha said.

Responding to the request, CJI Surya Kant remarked that electoral politics often finds its way into courtrooms during election periods.

Also Read | Congress to Submit No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Say Sources.

"The problem is, when elections come, part of it is fought in the Supreme Court. That is the problem. We will see," the CJI said, implying that the Court will examine the issue.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged an official complaint with Hyderabad City Police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a "now-deleted video" allegedly depicting violence against Muslims, describing it as "genocidal hate speech."

In a post on X, Owaisi said he had approached the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Monday, alleging that the video showed Sarma symbolically shooting at persons "very obviously depicted as Muslims."

"I have lodged an official complaint with @CPHydCity demanding criminal action against Himanta Sarma for his (now deleted) violent video showing him shooting Muslims. Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm."

He also attached a copy of the complaint, stating that the imagery and phrases used in the video, including "Point blank shot" and "No Mercy," were intended to outrage religious feelings, promote communal hatred, and incite violence.

According to the complaint, the video was uploaded on February 7 this year, from the official X account of the Assam BJP and was taken down a day later, though it continues to circulate on social media. Owaisi argued that law enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to act suo motu in cases of hate speech, even without a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, reacting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filing an official complaint with police against him over a now-deleted video, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that he has no objection to being arrested and asserted that he stands by his words that he is against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"I am ready to go to jail, what can I do? I do not know anything about any video. If he has filed a case against me, arrest me; what objection do I have? I have no objection. But I stand by my words, I am against Bangladeshi infiltrators and I will continue to be against them," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)