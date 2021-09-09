Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 9 (ANI): The CPI(M) on Wednesday said that the party's state committee headquarters, were vandalized in the state capital, allegedly by BJP workers.

Denying the CPI(M) allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee in turn alleged that the Left Party was attempting to incite violence in the state. He said, "The CPI(M) is trying to incite violence in the state. They are trying create law and order issue in Tripura."

Alleging that Union Minister of State and BJP MP Pratima Bhoumik led a procession in Kathalia, CPI(M) leader Bijan Dhar said: "I have come to know that local committee office in Kathalia, which was closed for over 2.5 years, has been damaged and attacked. Our party vehicles and bikes were vandalised, and one vehicle was set on fire by the BJP."

He further added, "Our southern committee office was attacked at around 4 pm followed by district committee and state committee offices in Agartala."

The workers of SFI and DYFI took out a rally in Udaipur in the state. They were stopped by police stating that they did not have the necessary permission. At that time, BJP supporters were also protesting and a clash broke out between the two parties. In the clash, one or two BJP supporters were injured and rushed to hospital.

Protesting against this violence, a similar rally was taken out by the BJP supporters in Sepahijala's Bishalgarh and Agartala.

During the protest rally in Agartala, a vernacular daily newspaper was also vandalised.

After the violence at party offices in Agartala, Tripura's former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar visited the spot and enquired about the incident. (ANI)

