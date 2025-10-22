Patna (Bihar) [India], October 22 (ANI): In a strong endorsement ahead of Bihar's upcoming assembly elections, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday reaffirmed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav remains the unchallenged chief ministerial candidate for the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, dismissing any speculation of internal discord.

Speaking to ANI in Patna, Bhattacharya said, "An official announcement will be made soon. The people of the state are aware that when the INDIA alliance secures a majority, Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. There is no confusion in it. I hope that his name will be announced in the joint press conference tomorrow."

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Helipad Mishap in Kerala: President's Helicopter Stuck Briefly on Sunken Tarmac at Pramadam Stadium During Sabarimala Visit (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, CPI(ML) leader criticised the NDA's claim that Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar's Chief Minister, asserting, "The NDA may claim Nitish Kumar will continue as Bihar's CM, but this time, he will not hold the position."

Bhattacharya stated that an official announcement on the Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing arrangement will be made soon after finalising the seat allocations for all parties.

Also Read | Nationwide SIR Process: ECI's 2-Day Meet With State CEOs to Review Preparations for Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA currently holds 131 seats: BJP 80, JD(U) 45, HAM(S) 4, and two Independents, while the Mahagathbandhan holds 111 seats, comprising RJD 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML), led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)