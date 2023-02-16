Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Eight people have been booked for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after the batsman refused to take a selfie with them for the second time, police said here on Thursday.

Oshiwara Police has registered a case against the accused people.

"Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people," a police official said.

Shaw was in the car when it was attacked by the accused. Later, Shaw was sent in another car. The accused also chased the vehicle of Prithvi Shaw's friend.

Out of the eight accused, two have been identified as Sapna Gill and Shobhit Thakur.

As per the complainant, Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner with his friends when some unknown people came near their table and insisted on a selfie.

The cricketer obliged two people with selfies but after some time the same group returned, demanding to take selfies again. Shaw refused, saying he has come to eat food with friends and doesn't want to be disturbed.

When they insisted on taking selfies, Prithvi's friend called the hotel manager and complained about them. After this, the hotel manager asked the accused to leave the hotel.

When Shaw and his friend came out of the hotel after having dinner, the accused were waiting outside the hotel and attacked them with baseball bats and smashed the front and rear windows of their car.

Hence, Shaw was sent in another car.

Shaw's friend's car was stopped near Jogeshwari's Lotus petrol pump. Where a lady came near the car and started abusing them.

The complainant further claimed that the lady even demanded Rs 50,000, otherwise she will file a false case.

After this incident, the complainant reached Oshiwara Police Station and filed a case, the police registered a case.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

