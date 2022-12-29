Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29 (ANI): The overall crime rate in Telangana witnessed 4.44 percent increase in the year 2022 compared to last year, shows the state's annual crime report released by Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

"The crime decreased in Murder for gain by 52 percent, Dacoity by 35 percent, Murders by 12.5 percent, Culpable Homicide by 47 percent, Rape by 17 percent, Rioting by 11 percent, NDPS 5 percent, Crime against SC/ST by 1.28 percent, and POCSO by 5 percent," the report says.

DGP Mahender Reddy mentioned that the crime rate increased in Robbery 7 percent, Burglary 1 percent, Other thefts 5 percent, Kidnapping 15 percent, Hurts 3 percent, Crime against women 3.8 percent, White collar Crime 35 per cent, and Cyber Crime 57 per cent and the overall conviction increased by 56 per cent compared to last year as against 50 per cent.

The DGP pointed out that there was no communal violence incident in Telangana in 2022, and attributed it to the preventive measures taken by police across the state.

"Teams have attended to 6157 complaints from women for harassment in Public places resulting in 2128 FIRS, 864 petty cases, 1842 counselling, 1323 warnings and let-offs," he said.

He further said that the Services of Bharosa Centres are in 12 districts Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Yadadri, Shamsabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Karimnagar, Warangal and proposal submitted for other district units.

"Telangana police have received six international, 50 National and 4 state-level awards since 2014 of which 4 awards were received in 2022. This includes passport seva Puraskar certificate of recognition award, Tata technology excellence award 2022, 2nd India police award 2022 and NCRB Award," he said. (ANI)

