New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a criminal in south Delhi's Dera Mandi area after a brief exchange of fire, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Arun Nagar of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to the police, Nagar sustained injuries and was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Center here around 7.25 pm.

Ten countrymade pistols and a semi-automatic pistol were seized from his possession. He is involved in several cases in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

