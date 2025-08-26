Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed that the state government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy towards crime. He had announced this policy following the inaugural cabinet meeting on October 18, 2024.

At that time, as the Chief Minister, he had issued a clear warning to criminals: either mend your ways or the government will compel you to do so. No one, regardless of social standing or political influence, will be spared if they break the law. In Haryana, it is the rule of law that will prevail, not the status of criminals.

The Chief Minister made this statement today in the Assembly while responding to the adjournment motion brought by the opposition on the issue of law and order in the state.

He said that the continuous decline in both the number and rate of major crimes in Haryana is a direct result of his clear warning and firm stance on law enforcement. Unlike the situation prior to 2014, citizens today face no difficulty in registering FIRs, and police personnel no longer hesitate to take action against criminals. Strict measures have significantly strengthened public trust in the Haryana Police, according to a release.

Accusing the opposition of misleading the public by displaying Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao placards, Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini pointed out that incidents of rape had tripled during the Congress regime (2004-2014). In 2004, 386 such cases were registered, which rose to 1,174 in 2014. Calling the previous government insensitive, he said that during its ten-year tenure, the Congress managed to open only one women's police station in Khanpur Kalan.

He said that the present State government is firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of women. To this end, 33 all-women police stations have been established across the state. The dedicated women's helpline number 1091 has been integrated with Dial-112 for quicker assistance. In 2018, the 'Durga Shakti' mobile app was launched to provide women with immediate police support through real-time security alerts. To enhance on-ground response, the 'Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force' has been deployed at key locations, with 46 of its vehicles integrated into the Dial-112 network. Furthermore, a dedicated women police unit the 'Durga Battalion' has been established in Sunaria, Rohtak, with 540 women police personnel currently serving.

Referring to a disturbing incident during the Congress regime, Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that on April 10, 2008, five policemen allegedly raped a woman within the premises of the Rohtak police station. The victim spent 40 days seeking justice, repeatedly approaching officials and offices, but received no support, neither from the police nor from any MLA, MP or Minister of the time. It was only after sustained media coverage that an FIR was finally registered on May 31, 2008. Despite this, the victim continued to face harassment, and on June 9, 2008, she died by suicide after consuming poison outside the police headquarters in Panchkula. As the matter escalated, the Congress government handed over the case to the CBI on June 16, 2008. Five years later, on July 20, 2013, a CBI court convicted a sub-inspector and a head constable, sentencing them accordingly.

In contrast, highlighting the swift action taken by the present government, Chief Minister cited a case from Yamunanagar district. On September 20, 2024, a minor was raped and murdered. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours, and in just eight months, on May 15, 2025, the court sentenced him to death. The Chief Minister credited this outcome to the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, under whose guidance outdated colonial-era laws were replaced with modern criminal legislation. He challenged the opposition to present a single example from their 2004-2014 tenure where a rapist was sentenced to death with such urgency and efficiency.

He said that in several cases during the present government's tenure, culprits have been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, life imprisonment, or even the death penalty within just 7 to 8 months. This clearly demonstrates that the double-engine government has effectively cracked down on criminal elements.

Presenting the figures, the Chief Minister said that in 2014, a total of 1,106 murder cases were registered across the state, whereas in 2024, the number had decreased to 965. This reflects a 12 per cent reduction in murder incidents over the decade. During the Congress tenure, an average of four murders occurred every day, he said.

He informed the House that since January 1, 2024, the Haryana Police has killed 13 notorious criminals and injured 157 in 110 encounters. Approximately 75 per cent of cybercrimes originate from outside the state. Due to stringent action, many gangsters have been forced to seek refuge abroad. Since July 13, 2024, five notorious gangsters have been arrested overseas, while in the past five years, a total of nine gangsters have been apprehended from abroad, the release said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for collective efforts to strengthen law and order further. He expressed concern over certain sections of social media that glorify criminals and gangsters, creating a misleading heroic image of them among the youth. This trend, he warned, undermines the cultural and moral fabric of society and diminishes the hard work of the police force. He urged the media to refrain from glorifying criminals and gangsters in any form and called on them not to publish their names or photographs. (ANI)

