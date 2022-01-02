Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) A fully grown crocodile was rescued on Sunday from a drain in Nagpur after being sighted almost a fortnight ago, a forest official said.

The crocodile had been spotted at Patrakar Colony, Maharajbagh and Ghat Road over the past few days and a trained team from Kolhapur was called in to track and rescue it, Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada said.

"It was rescued from a nullah in Maharajbagh after two cages were set up to trap it. The crocodile has been shifted to the forest department's Transit Treatment Centre in Seminary Hills here," he added.

