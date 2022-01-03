Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in a security camp in Karan Nagar area of the city on Monday, officials said here.

Head Constable Suresh Kumar of 49 Battalion CRPF allegedly shot himself with his service rifle this evening inside the camp at Karan Nagar, the officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 12,160 COVID-19 Cases, Including 68 Omicron Infections In A Day.

They said Kumar died on the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)