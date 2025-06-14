Sundargarh (Odisha) [India], June 14 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan, who was injured in an IED blast in a forest area in Odisha's Sundargarh district earlier in the day, succumbed to injuries, officials said.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Satyaban Kumar Singh, posted at the CRPF 134 Battalion.

Also Read | MV Wan Hai 503 Fire Incident: Tow Transferred From Indian Coast Guard to Offshore Tug for Enhanced Towing Capacity, Drift Towards Kerala Coast Averted (See Pics and Video).

The 34-year-old security personnel sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a combing operation in a forest.

"Troops of 134 Bn and SOG Odisha conducted an Operation, wherein an IED Blast took place. ASI/GD Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134 Bn sustained injuries in his left leg. The injured person was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries," CRPF said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Cyprus, Attend G7 Summit in Canada, Meet Leaders in Croatia From June 15-19.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)